The reason behind Peterborough United manager's spectacular fall out with Mansfield Town goalkeeper
Pym should be back in the city with Mansfield Town for a Boxing Day League One fixture.
He was first-choice ‘keeper at Posh for a couple of season until a spectacular dressing room bust-up with manager Darren Ferguson after a 3-1 Championship defeat at Reading in September 21.
The details of the fall-out did drip out slowly, but Ferguson went into a little more depth on a recent outing on the Posh podcast.
"Christy was never one to take criticism very well,” Ferguson said. “And after that game I said to him 'are you ever going to save a shot from outside the area?’ as we’d conceded a few like that.
"He didn’t like it and there was a bit of back and forth and he said something that really crossed a line for me. I couldn’t accept that.
"Christy came to see me the following day to apologise, but I wouldn’t accept it. He’d gone too far. He said something that should never be said and I vowed never to pick him again.”
Ferguson was true to his word. Pym went on loan to Stevenage that season and then joined Mansfield on loan the following season before signing for them permanently and helping them to promotion from League Two last season.
While still a Posh player, Pym also posted a mocking tweet towards Ferguson after the remarkable League play-off defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.
Pym celebrated in front of Ferguson last season after saving two spot-kicks in a penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup win for Mansfield over Posh last season.
Posh signed Pym from Exeter City in July, 2019 and he played a big part in promotion to the Championship in his second season. He played 94 times for the club in total.He has made close to 120 appearances for Mansfield.