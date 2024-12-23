Christy Pym celebrates after Mansfield beat Posh in a Carabao Cup tie last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Goalkeeper Christy Pym is set to play at London Road for the first time since leaving Peterborough United under a big dark cloud.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Pym should be back in the city with Mansfield Town for a Boxing Day League One fixture.

He was first-choice ‘keeper at Posh for a couple of season until a spectacular dressing room bust-up with manager Darren Ferguson after a 3-1 Championship defeat at Reading in September 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The details of the fall-out did drip out slowly, but Ferguson went into a little more depth on a recent outing on the Posh podcast.

"Christy was never one to take criticism very well,” Ferguson said. “And after that game I said to him 'are you ever going to save a shot from outside the area?’ as we’d conceded a few like that.

"He didn’t like it and there was a bit of back and forth and he said something that really crossed a line for me. I couldn’t accept that.

"Christy came to see me the following day to apologise, but I wouldn’t accept it. He’d gone too far. He said something that should never be said and I vowed never to pick him again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson was true to his word. Pym went on loan to Stevenage that season and then joined Mansfield on loan the following season before signing for them permanently and helping them to promotion from League Two last season.

While still a Posh player, Pym also posted a mocking tweet towards Ferguson after the remarkable League play-off defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Pym celebrated in front of Ferguson last season after saving two spot-kicks in a penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup win for Mansfield over Posh last season.

Posh signed Pym from Exeter City in July, 2019 and he played a big part in promotion to the Championship in his second season. He played 94 times for the club in total.He has made close to 120 appearances for Mansfield.