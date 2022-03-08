The Posh: Bournemouth vs Peterborough United at Vitality Stadium - follow live blog as Jack Taylor returns
Peterborough United travel to high-flying Bournemouth in another tough Championship away day (March 8, 7:45pm).
Jack Taylor’s return from injury will boost Grant McCann’s side but they are expected to be without both Steven Benda and Nathan Thompson.
Bournemouth have slipped to third after losing last time out against Preston but could well boast a side featuring Siriki Dembele.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Bournemouth vs Posh
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 19:09
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Jack Taylor and Frankie Kent return to the squad
- Nathan Thompson and Steven Benda out injured
- Posh have scored once in their last 8 league games
- Siriki Dembele could feature for Bournemouth
- Bournemouth looking to move second in the table
Bournemouth line-up
Mark Travers, Nat Phillips, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey, Jordan Zemura, Lewis Cook, Phillip Billing, Ryan Christie, Todd Cantwell, Siriki Dembele, Dominic Solanke
Subs: Freddie Woodman, Gary Cahill, Chris Mepham, Ben Pearson, Emiliano Marcondes, Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe
Posh line-up
Dai Cornell, Harrison Burrows, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Joe Ward, Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott
Subs: Will Blackmore, Bali Mumba, Mark Beevers, Jorge Grant, Ricky-Jade Jones, Sammie Szmodics, Joe Taylor
We’re hearing that Joe Taylor has travelled with the squad today.
Nearly time for the teams
My Peterborough United team to try and take the game to Bournemouth involves a drastic formation change
Peterborough United need to try something new to arrest what seems an inevitable slide back to League One.
Last time out
Posh can take some heart from the previous meeting this season. Bournemouth brought their team full of high-profile names to the Weston Homes Stadium but were frustrated by an obstinate Posh defence. 20-goal Dominic Solanke had a poor night in front of goal and cost his side with several big misses. Posh didn’t create much but were largely happy with a draw and they achieved it with a flat back four.
Grant McCann’s last game in charge of Hull was actually a victory at Bournemouth. His side nicked a 1-0 win but by that point, the new Turkish owners had already decided that he was to be out and Shota Alveradze was going to be brought in.
Posh aim to take their disappointment out in Bournemouth
Peterborough United will try and take their anger and disappointment at another awayday nightmare out on Bournemouth
Peterborough United will use the anger and disappointment from last night’s 3-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town as motivation for another tough Championship trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday (March 8).
Team news
Posh are boosted by the fact that Jack Taylor will return to the squad for the first time since January 25th in that ultimately disastrous night in Birmingham. After spending so long out with another hamstring injury, he will almost certainly start on the bench.
Frankie Kent has been an impressive performer in recent weeks and has recovered from the illness that ruled him out of the trip to Huddersfield.
Benda has not got over a back injury picked up against Man City and is due for a scan this week and will miss that game. As too will Nathan Thompson, who will now have shoulder surgery. A sign Posh have given up on the season?
Will spring some surprise selections?
Peterborough United’s fearless, front foot approach for the rest of the Championship season could be led by the club’s younger players and an addition to the Posh backroom staff
Peterborough United intend to adopt a fearless approach for the rest of the Championship season and it could involve many younger players.
Bournemouth’s form
Bournemouth’s recent form has been ok but with a few recent postponements and defeats creeping in here and there, they have been reeled in by the chasing pack. Huddersfield’s win over Posh on Friday actually took them to above Bournemouth into 2nd and they stayed there when Scott Parker’s men faltered against Preston. They still have 4 games in and but a gruelling schedule to the end of the season.
Results:
Preston 2-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke
Blackpool 1-2 Bournemouth
Barnsley 0-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth 0-1 Hull
Luton 3-2 Bournemouth