The Peterborough United team aiming to avoid a ninth straight defeat at Sunderland, great comeback by under 18s at the weekend
Posh under 21s will try and arrest an alarming run of early season form in a Premier League Cup tie at Sunderland on Monday night.
By Alan Swann
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Ryan Semple’s charges have lost all eight competitive matches this season, scoring 10 goals and conceding 29.
Posh lost the first group match in this competition 4-3 at Bristol City when Kai Corbett, Harry Titchmarsh and Gabe Overton netted.
**Posh Under 18s came from 2-0 down at half-time to claim an excellent point at Sheffield United in a Professional Development match on Saturday
A Harley Mills penalty and an Ollie Rose strike forced a 2-2 draw.
Posh are back in South Yorkshire this Saturday to tackle Barnsley