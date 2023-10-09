Kai Corbett. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Semple’s charges have lost all eight competitive matches this season, scoring 10 goals and conceding 29.

Posh lost the first group match in this competition 4-3 at Bristol City when Kai Corbett, Harry Titchmarsh and Gabe Overton netted.

**Posh Under 18s came from 2-0 down at half-time to claim an excellent point at Sheffield United in a Professional Development match on Saturday

A Harley Mills penalty and an Ollie Rose strike forced a 2-2 draw.