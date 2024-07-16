Jed Steer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Experienced Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer reckons being the ‘daddy’ of such a young squad keeps him on his toes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Steer (31) is from a different generation compared to the other players at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Now Jonson Clarke-Harris has left the club, the second oldest player is Kabongo Tshimanga (26) and he is on the transfer list as are the only two 25 year-olds, David Ajiboye and Romoney Crichlow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means Steer will probably be seven years older than any other likely first-team player in the coming season, assuming Posh don’t break their policy and sign players older than Archie Collins and Joel Randall who are both 24!

Jed Steer in action for Posh last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh were delighted Steer agreed to return to the club after the former Aston Villa player impressed after joining last January.

"A few people have reminded me that I am the elder statesman of the squad,” Steer said. “But I don't really look at that in a negative way.

"I was the oldest player last season and the manager said to me on the flight out to Spain that I must be feeling even older and I suppose he is right with Jonson Clarke-Harris departing in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't actually know who is the second oldest at the club now, but I have loved working with the group as it is vibrant, it is energetic and it keeps me on my toes.

"Hopefully it keeps me young and I am sure it will do. There have been quite a few changes at the club in the summer and there may be a new back line that I will be a part of come the start of the season, but pre-season is about building those relationships.”

Steer must also build a relationship with a new goalkeeping coach following the arrival of former Everton number one Paul Gerrard has replaced Ali Uzunhasanoglu who has returned to work in the Posh Academy.

Steer will battle with young Aussie Nicholas Bilokapic for the starting spot with Will Blackmore expected to be sent out on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Training has been enjoyable,” Steer added. “As goalkeepers our job is to keep the ball out of the net which means on the training ground as well as in games.

"For example there was a shooting drill in Spain and it had a competitive edge because the losers (the attackers) had to do some press-ups.

"We were celebrating any miss they made and they were celebrating every goal they scored. We are all winners. We hate losing whether it be a match or a simple drill and that is healthy."