Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United is tackled by Bolton goalkeeper James Trafford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

They want heads to roll after four straight League One defeats in a row. Saturday’s 1-0 reverse at Bolton Wanderers left Posh languishing in mid-table.

Manager Grant McCann and chairman Darragh MacAnthony were the men most in the firing line from those on social media with cheap and poor recruitment among the major gripes.

Bring back Darren Ferguson!

Lucas Bergstrom of Peterborough United arriving at the University of Bolton Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@JImmyCross87

30 mins average. 60 minutes crap. Knight MOM@CrispLevi

Average League One side! Nothing more. Goalkeeper our best player.

@Davidwh1971

Nathan Thompson of Peterborough United in action with Dion Charles of Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

People complaining about cheap recruitment giving MOM to the cheap GK recruited in the summer.

@romysdad

Let’s get back to Derby form. MOM Edwards.

@andyfairch

Six hours on the bloody coach. MOTM Bergstrom.

@Tomo40Posh

Continual defending usually means DEFEAT. MOM Josh Knight.

@EddieDixon461

Not really a promotion winning team. MOM Bergstrom.

@emmaverde9

Another lack of confidence/belief performance. MOM Bergstrom.

@CHAMM24

When the MOM is the keeper - you know you’re in trouble!

@Jonno1711

Toothless performance bereft of any creativity. MoM: Fuchs.

@derren_cooper

Fact. We are not good enough. MOM Bergstrom.

@eamonnduff

We are going down! MOM Bergstrom.

@TomalinMichael

Relieved I couldn't attend the match. MOM Bergstrom.

@adi_mowles

Played ok for 30 minutes then just drab and weak. Bergstrom and Knight both deserve their 8/10 though. Bergstrom MOM.

@poshforever2

Played well at times. But once again opposition keeper had nothing to do.

@martyntiney

Players good enough, manager is not.

@Jinksy6

Battling but toothless up top. Bergstrom MOM.

@posh_bro1934

We can’t win away from home. MOM Fuchs

@jacobcr27518800

Undone, Naive, Indifferent, Tired, Effortless, Defeated. MOM Bergstrom. Posh four points off relegation zone!

@MichaelRutkows4

Chairman’s cheap recruitment is costing us. MOM Knight.

@Kyle_Irving84

Poor arrogant recruitment produces these results. MoM Bergstrom.

@PUFCChris

Shoot, score. Don’t shoot, don’t score.

@TobyWoody

Once again, nowhere near good enough. MOM Bergstrom.

@_digsie

McCann out, season done for Posh.

@MichaelRealReed

Negative again with no Plan B. MOM Knight.

@paul_gauntlett

Owners. Squad. Management. All must go!

@alyn_line

Greatest show on turf? Mid-table mediocrity and McCann gone by October more likely.

@nails90

This team is going nowhere fast. MOM Bergstrom.

@DavePUFC

Season heading for mid-table. MOM Bergstrom.

@OllyOllyPosh

0 shots on target is pathetic.

@Alexnelson2004.

Recruitment, tactics, performances not good enough

@DazMoody

More shocking recruitment means poor results. Knight MOM.