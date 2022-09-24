News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Kwame Poku of Peterborough United takes on Dan Butterworth of Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The performance was a triumph for the Peterborough United manager and his players

Peterborough United’s players delivered a much-needed dominant display as Port Vale were swept aside 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 5:59 pm

The League One game was an all-round triumph for the front three, the manager and a defence that kept a clean sheet.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

A quiet afternoon as Vale found it difficult to find the target. He must be a major calming influence on the defence though as he's been so consistently good 6.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

2. JOE WARD

A well-taken goal on his 200th appearance for a popular member of the squad. Scored after switching from his right-back position, but he defended well when he had to including a couple of excellent defensive headers at the back post. Limped off in the final minute which is a concern 7.5.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

3. JOSH KNIGHT

Looks very comfortable on the right-hand side of two centre-backs. Won his headers, made his clearances and one outstanding long ball to Ward late on should have helped Ephron Mason-Clark to a late goal. 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

4. FRANKIE KENT

Competed well against the physical Ellis Harrison. Rock solid for the most part. 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Port ValeLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 5