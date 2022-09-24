The League One game was an all-round triumph for the front three, the manager and a defence that kept a clean sheet.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
A quiet afternoon as Vale found it difficult to find the target. He must be a major calming influence on the defence though as he's been so consistently good 6.
2. JOE WARD
A well-taken goal on his 200th appearance for a popular member of the squad. Scored after switching from his right-back position, but he defended well when he had to including a couple of excellent defensive headers at the back post. Limped off in the final minute which is a concern 7.5.
3. JOSH KNIGHT
Looks very comfortable on the right-hand side of two centre-backs. Won his headers, made his clearances and one outstanding long ball to Ward late on should have helped Ephron Mason-Clark to a late goal. 7.
4. FRANKIE KENT
Competed well against the physical Ellis Harrison. Rock solid for the most part. 7.
