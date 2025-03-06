Peterborough United are five points clear of the relegation zone after the midweek draw at Blackpool.Peterborough United are five points clear of the relegation zone after the midweek draw at Blackpool.
The outcome of Peterborough United, Bristol Rovers, Exeter City, Northampton Town and Burton Albion relegation fight - EFL supercomputer gives its verdict

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Mar 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 10:38 BST
Posh pulled a point further clear of the relegation zone after a useful point at Blackpool in midweek.

The battling point made it four games unbeaten to leave Posh five points clear of Burton Albion.

But they still have work to do to ensure League One survival, starting this weekend with the visit of promotion-chasing Wycombe.

So how many more points will the Posh rack up? Here is the verdict of the latest supercomputer, produced by BonusCodeBets.

108pts (+48)

1. Birmingham City

108pts (+48) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+39)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

90pts (+39) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+22)

3. Wrexham

83pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+22)

4. Huddersfield Town

81pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

