The battling point made it four games unbeaten to leave Posh five points clear of Burton Albion.

But they still have work to do to ensure League One survival, starting this weekend with the visit of promotion-chasing Wycombe.

So how many more points will the Posh rack up? Here is the verdict of the latest supercomputer, produced by BonusCodeBets.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.