Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left).

MacAnthony has been baffled by some of the criticism thrown at him on social media and on a recent fans’ podcast, one that was hurriedly deleted once its content became known.

The chairman hopes his agenda will allay many of the fears expressed by fans concerning finances, the ownership situation and other alleged issues.

“This is my only agenda,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

"There is nothing nefarious here. I own the club, I am not going anywhere and I promise I will run it to the best of my ability and to keep putting my money in as I always have for the last 17 years.

"I can’t really be doing with all the negative c*** that is slung at me constantly. I don’t need that and the fans shouldn’t want it because they need me to be at my strongest mentally to the job that needs doing.

“I’m all for free speech, but keep it civil.

"I have to give credit to a lot of fans. I get lots of wonderful merssages and emails, usually after a defeat and it’s that sort of thing that keeps me going.

"I love owning this football club.”

DARRAGH’S AGENDA

1) To pay all the bills: ‘That’s number one when you run a club. I’ve never missed a payroll and I never will.’

2) To wipe out our debt in 13 months: ‘This is high on my agenda, as is having a competitive football team that draws eyes to it and that keeps our fans happy and challenges for promotion. Reducing the debt and finishing mid-table? That isn’t me.’

3) To move to a new stadium and to improve the current stadium until the club moves.

4) To open the Sports Bar at the club. ‘I had a meeting recently about this. It will happen.’

5) To have less issues and mistakes that are made public. ‘There have been too many of them.’

6) To look after staff better. ‘I have staff that could earn more money elsewhere. They stay out of loyalty and love for the club, not for me. As we reduce our debt I want to look after the staff, especially those who have been here a long time. They don’t always get the best of me because I get caught up in all the football drama. I want to look after our people better. There are many who won’t get paid like a Golden Boot winner, but they are just as important.’

7) To keep the Academy strong. ‘I want the Academy to keep flourishing as it is currently doing. There is great work going on there from Kieran Scarff and Jason Neale and others.’

8) To sort out the ownership drama: ‘I want to see less public drama around the ownership and partners. It needs sorting out.’