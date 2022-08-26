The new look League One SkyBet promotion odds following good starts from Peterborough United, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle
It’s been a cracking start to the season so far for Peterborough United.
Four wins out of five is the perfect tonic to last season’s relegation for Grant McCann’s men.
It is a start to the campaign that has made the bookies take note, with Posh’s promotion odds being cut as a result.
Elsewhere, leaders Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday are now odds on for promotion.
At the other end of the table MK Dons have seen their odds significantly lengthen after a dire start which has left them third bottom.
