Peterborough United have had a fine start to the season and have seen their promotion odds cut.

The new look League One SkyBet promotion odds following good starts from Peterborough United, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle

It’s been a cracking start to the season so far for Peterborough United.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:01 pm

Four wins out of five is the perfect tonic to last season’s relegation for Grant McCann’s men.

It is a start to the campaign that has made the bookies take note, with Posh’s promotion odds being cut as a result.

Elsewhere, leaders Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday are now odds on for promotion.

At the other end of the table MK Dons have seen their odds significantly lengthen after a dire start which has left them third bottom.

1. Morecambe

200/1

2. Burton Albion

150/1

3. Cheltenham Town

100/1

4. Fleetwood Town

50/1

