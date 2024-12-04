The moment Tyler Young found out he could play in an FA Cup tie for Peterborough United against his father
The fact the 18 year-old midfielder could play against his father Ashley Young at Goodison Park in a third round tie early in the New Year caught the imagination of football folk as soon as the draw was made. A comment on social media by Young senior to his 2.6 million followers on X ensured the prospect of a first father v son contest in the FA Cup went viral very quickly.
Young junior has revealed he had forgotten the draw was on. He left a shower to find phone messages and to take a call from his father before the news finally sank in.
It has to be said it’s a long shot the pair will be on the pitch together. A Posh player set to turn out for the club’s under 21 team on Wednesday afternoon, has made just one senior appearance, as a substitute in a 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Stevenage in October. He did play well that night though and nine substitutes are allowed in FA Cup ties so a family clash is possible.
"I didn’t watch the draw,” Young told the Posh Plus service. “I found out from my dad calling me. He said ‘have you been watching?’ I said: ‘Watching what?’ He said. ‘We’ve been drawn against each other.’ and I just went ‘no way’.’’
“At first I didn’t think too much about it, but then I saw a lot of stuff saying we could play each other and then I thought this could be a big moment. The funniest thing I saw was a picture of him on the floor and me standing over him saying ‘you’re grounded.’ There’s been a lot of chat on the family WhatsApp and it looks like everyone will be supporting me!
"It was a lot of fun, but that moment has gone now and I now have to make sure I can get through my games and when we get to the FA Cup I can start thinking about that. I need to stay fit and be ready if I get the call, but Dad needs to stay fit as well!”
Ashley Young is now 39, but still plays regularly as a full-back for Everton. He’s made 13 appearances for ‘The Toffees’ this season. He’s won 39 international caps for England.