Tyler Young insists he’ll be ready for the family battle should he get the call to play for Peterborough United at Everton in the FA Cup.

The fact the 18 year-old midfielder could play against his father Ashley Young at Goodison Park in a third round tie early in the New Year caught the imagination of football folk as soon as the draw was made. A comment on social media by Young senior to his 2.6 million followers on X ensured the prospect of a first father v son contest in the FA Cup went viral very quickly.

Young junior has revealed he had forgotten the draw was on. He left a shower to find phone messages and to take a call from his father before the news finally sank in.

It has to be said it’s a long shot the pair will be on the pitch together. A Posh player set to turn out for the club’s under 21 team on Wednesday afternoon, has made just one senior appearance, as a substitute in a 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Stevenage in October. He did play well that night though and nine substitutes are allowed in FA Cup ties so a family clash is possible.

"I didn’t watch the draw,” Young told the Posh Plus service. “I found out from my dad calling me. He said ‘have you been watching?’ I said: ‘Watching what?’ He said. ‘We’ve been drawn against each other.’ and I just went ‘no way’.’’

“At first I didn’t think too much about it, but then I saw a lot of stuff saying we could play each other and then I thought this could be a big moment. The funniest thing I saw was a picture of him on the floor and me standing over him saying ‘you’re grounded.’ There’s been a lot of chat on the family WhatsApp and it looks like everyone will be supporting me!

"It was a lot of fun, but that moment has gone now and I now have to make sure I can get through my games and when we get to the FA Cup I can start thinking about that. I need to stay fit and be ready if I get the call, but Dad needs to stay fit as well!”

Ashley Young is now 39, but still plays regularly as a full-back for Everton. He’s made 13 appearances for ‘The Toffees’ this season. He’s won 39 international caps for England.