Jacob Wright is the young Manchester City midfielder bound for Peterborough United, according to reports.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony stated on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast that a Premier League midfielder would move to London Road by the end of this week. The PT then revealed the player concerned was a Manchester City teenager.

Reports now suggest 18 year-old Wright is the player concerned although confirmation is not certain to arrive today. Wright has just returned with City from their pre-season tour to the United States and he played matches in the absence of the City players involved in the Euros.

Wright, a defensive midfielder and product of City’s Academy, has made two substitute appearances of 17 minutes in total for the club’s first team, including a Champions League game against Copenhagen last season. He also came on against Huddersfield Town in an FA Cup tie.

Jacob Wright (left) replaces Erling Haaland in a Champions League game between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Several clubs were chasing Wright, who has also played as s right-back for City’s youth teams, but Posh appear to have won the race for his signature. Wright has won caps England Under 16s, 17s and 18s.