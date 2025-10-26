Current favourite for the Posh job Luke Williams. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)placeholder image
Current favourite for the Posh job Luke Williams. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

The first odds list for the newly-vacant post of Peterborough United manager

By Alan Swann
Published 26th Oct 2025, 08:25 GMT
The first set of odds to be created regarding the next Peterborough United boss were revealed on Saturday night.

‘The Punters Page’ website were quickest off the mark with odds for possible candidates as well as some most unlikely ones.

It’s certainly a big decision for Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony as he looks to arrest the worst start, by some distance, to a League One season in his near 20-years at the club.

But as respected EFL pundit Gabriel Sutton said on X last night: ‘Concerned about Peterborough’s future. I think Darragh has given a hell of a lot to that club and deserves tremendous respect. At the same time, he’s a uniquely hands-on owner.

‘While managers will appreciate his passion and the energy he brings, I imagine his approach may only be actively preferred by a minority of them, and so I don’t think it’s a huge coincidence that it’s only truly worked with Darren Ferguson.

‘It’s easy to say it’s come to the end of the road with Fergie. Maybe it has. But if not him, then who?’

Here are the first set of Posh managerial odds...

The former manager of Notts County and Swansea City. The Posh chairman will like his style of football for sure and he's available now.

1. LUKE WILLIAMS 2-1

The former manager of Notts County and Swansea City. The Posh chairman will like his style of football for sure and he's available now.

Managed Wigan Athletic to the League One title in 2021-22. Less successful in his last managerial post at Rotherham United. He's also available now.

2. LEAM RICHARDSON - 3-1

Managed Wigan Athletic to the League One title in 2021-22. Less successful in his last managerial post at Rotherham United. He's also available now.

He's been Fergie's assistant for two years after working as head of the Posh Academy. Not a chance he becomes the manager as no experience whatsoever.

3. KIERAN SCARFF - 9-2

He's been Fergie's assistant for two years after working as head of the Posh Academy. Not a chance he becomes the manager as no experience whatsoever.

Two-time former Posh boss who is doing well at Doncaster Rovers which is where he will stay.

4. GRANT MCCANN - 6-1.

Two-time former Posh boss who is doing well at Doncaster Rovers which is where he will stay.

