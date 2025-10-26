The first odds list for the newly-vacant post of Peterborough United manager

‘The Punters Page’ website were quickest off the mark with odds for possible candidates as well as some most unlikely ones.

It’s certainly a big decision for Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony as he looks to arrest the worst start, by some distance, to a League One season in his near 20-years at the club.

But as respected EFL pundit Gabriel Sutton said on X last night: ‘Concerned about Peterborough’s future. I think Darragh has given a hell of a lot to that club and deserves tremendous respect. At the same time, he’s a uniquely hands-on owner.

‘While managers will appreciate his passion and the energy he brings, I imagine his approach may only be actively preferred by a minority of them, and so I don’t think it’s a huge coincidence that it’s only truly worked with Darren Ferguson.

‘It’s easy to say it’s come to the end of the road with Fergie. Maybe it has. But if not him, then who?’

Here are the first set of Posh managerial odds...

1 . LUKE WILLIAMS 2-1 The former manager of Notts County and Swansea City. The Posh chairman will like his style of football for sure and he's available now.

2 . LEAM RICHARDSON - 3-1 Managed Wigan Athletic to the League One title in 2021-22. Less successful in his last managerial post at Rotherham United. He's also available now.

3 . KIERAN SCARFF - 9-2 He's been Fergie's assistant for two years after working as head of the Posh Academy. Not a chance he becomes the manager as no experience whatsoever.