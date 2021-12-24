The financial and emotional cost to Peterborough United of a Boxing Day postponement

Peterborough United will be without a Boxing Day game for the second year in succession.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:44 am
Covid has caused the postponement of Boxing Day football at Posh.

Last season Posh called off their entire festive programme after a spike in Covid cases at London Road.

Reading’s request to postpone the trip to Posh because of positive Covid tests is a blow for the club coffers.

“We’ll lose £80k for the game being called off,” Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said. “But there’ an emotional loss as well as a financial loss.

“The Boxing Day game is one of the highlights of the season and families often come together to watch.

“My own family was coming to a game for the first time in two years.”

Posh were due to play at Gillingham on Boxing Day last season.

