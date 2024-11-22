The EFL Trophy has a new name and last-32 draw confirmed as 6.30pm on Friday

By Alan Swann
Published 21st Nov 2024, 07:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 11:53 GMT
Peterborough United could have two meetings in quick succession with local rivals Northampton Town.

League One Cobblers are one of four possible opponents for holders Posh in the last 32 of the newly named Vertu Trophy. Reading, who visit Posh for a League One fixture on Saturday, Leyton Orient and League Two side Swindon Town, who are now managed by Ian Holloway, are the others.

The draw will take place on Sky Sports from 6.30pm. Posh topped their group after three wins against Gillingham, Stevenage and Crystal Palace Under 21s.

Last 32 ties are scheduled for the week beginning December 9, but Posh are at Northampton for a League One fixture on that day so Darren Ferguson’s side will probably play their tie on Tuesday, December 17.

Vertu Motors currently operates under the trading names of three automotive retail brands, which include Bristol Street Motors.

