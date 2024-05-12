The current contract details of the Peterborough United first-team squad
Posh have previously placed players with one year left on their contracts on the transfer list, if they fail to extend their existing deal. It’s important to know that many contracts carry extra one year options which can be triggered by the club as they are likely to do this summer with skipper Harrison Burrows.
There are no optional years on fellow out of contract players Josh Knight and Jeando Fuchs and both are expected to now leave London Road. Goalkeeper Jed Steer has reached the end of his short-term deal and he is not expected to be offered fresh terms.
It’s not public knowledge whether or not there are extra year options on the eight senior players with one year left on their contract. The players concerned are David Ajiboye, Romoney Crichlow, Ronnie Edwards, Ricky-Jade Jones, Hector Kyprianou, Malik Mothersille, Kwame Poku and Joel Randall.
Posh should be releasing their official retained list this week and details of players offered new deals usually form part of the press release, along with players placed on the transfer list and players who will leave the club this summer.
Ephron Mason-Clark has now left Posh in a £4.25 million move to Championship club Coventry City and on-loan players Jadel Katongo (Manchester City) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford) have returned to their parent clubs.
POSH CONTRACT DETAILS
Out of contract
Harrison Burrows
Jeando Fuchs
Josh Knight
Jed Steer
ONE YEAR LEFT
David Ajiboye
Romoney Crichlow
Ronnie Edwards
Ricky-Jade Jones
Hector Kyprianou
Malik Mothersille
Kwame Poku
Joel Randall
TWO YEARS LEFT
Nicholas Bilokapic
Will Blackmore
Archie Collins
Jacob Wakeling
THREE YEARS LEFT
Ryan De Havilland
UNKNOWN
Emmanuel Fernandez signed undisclosed ‘long term’ deal in 2022.
Kabongo Tshimanga signed undisclosed permanent contract in 2023.
