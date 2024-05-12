Kwame Poku has one year left on his Posh contract. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have four players out of contract from June 30 and eight senior players have just one season left on their current deals, according to records at the BBC and the Peterborough Telegraph.

Posh have previously placed players with one year left on their contracts on the transfer list, if they fail to extend their existing deal. It’s important to know that many contracts carry extra one year options which can be triggered by the club as they are likely to do this summer with skipper Harrison Burrows.

There are no optional years on fellow out of contract players Josh Knight and Jeando Fuchs and both are expected to now leave London Road. Goalkeeper Jed Steer has reached the end of his short-term deal and he is not expected to be offered fresh terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not public knowledge whether or not there are extra year options on the eight senior players with one year left on their contract. The players concerned are David Ajiboye, Romoney Crichlow, Ronnie Edwards, Ricky-Jade Jones, Hector Kyprianou, Malik Mothersille, Kwame Poku and Joel Randall.

Malik Mothersille has one year left on his Posh contract. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh should be releasing their official retained list this week and details of players offered new deals usually form part of the press release, along with players placed on the transfer list and players who will leave the club this summer.

Ephron Mason-Clark has now left Posh in a £4.25 million move to Championship club Coventry City and on-loan players Jadel Katongo (Manchester City) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford) have returned to their parent clubs.

POSH CONTRACT DETAILS

Out of contract

Ryan De Havilland has three years left on his Posh contract. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Harrison Burrows

Jeando Fuchs

Josh Knight

Jed Steer

ONE YEAR LEFT

David Ajiboye

Romoney Crichlow

Ronnie Edwards

Ricky-Jade Jones

Hector Kyprianou

Malik Mothersille

Kwame Poku

Joel Randall

TWO YEARS LEFT

Nicholas Bilokapic

Will Blackmore

Archie Collins

Jacob Wakeling

THREE YEARS LEFT

Ryan De Havilland

UNKNOWN

Emmanuel Fernandez signed undisclosed ‘long term’ deal in 2022.