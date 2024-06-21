Northampton Town's Sixfields had a 4.1 Google rating.Northampton Town's Sixfields had a 4.1 Google rating.
The club with the best matchday experience in League One, plus how Peterborough United, Cambridge United, Reading, Wigan Athletic and the rest are rated

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Jun 2024, 07:00 BST
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League One.

Some will think that big grounds like Reading will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Burton Albion.

Modern arenas like Bolton Wanderers or Pride Park will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans, or perhaps the combination of football and a good weekend away makes the likes of Blackpool a winner.

The league will feature seven new grounds for away fans to sample this season. There’s no definitive answer but this is how each ground rates according to reviews left on Google, with all ratings out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League One stadiums and why via our social media channels.

4.6 (293 Google reviews)

1. Wrexham

4.6 (293 Google reviews)Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

4.5 (1,587 Google reviews)

2. Leyton Orient

4.5 (1,587 Google reviews)Photo: Pete Norton

4.5 (156 Google reviews)

3. Exeter City

4.5 (156 Google reviews)Photo: Dan Mullan

4.4 (2,256 Google reviews)

4. Rotherham United

4.4 (2,256 Google reviews)Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

