Cian Hayes in action for Posh against Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The changes required for the Peterborough United team to tackle Oxford United in a Carabao Cup tie

By Alan Swann
Published 12th Aug 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 07:11 GMT
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is not expected to make many changes to his starting line-up for the first round Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off)

But I’d promote three players from the substitutes’ bench and change the starting position of a couple of others following the 2-0 home defeat to Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the League One season.

Here’s my team for the trip to the Kassam Stadium...

The goalkeeper has relationships to form with a new back four so he should stay in the side ahead of Nicholas Bilokapic.

1. JED STEER

The goalkeeper has relationships to form with a new back four so he should stay in the side ahead of Nicholas Bilokapic. Photo: Joe Dent

The right-back cramped up early in the second-half on his Posh debut. He needs more match fitness so James Dornelly can wait for his chance.

2. SAM CURTIS

The right-back cramped up early in the second-half on his Posh debut. He needs more match fitness so James Dornelly can wait for his chance. Photo: Joe Dent

The first-choice left-back is another who needs to familiarise himself with the Posh style of play.

3. Jack Sparkes

The first-choice left-back is another who needs to familiarise himself with the Posh style of play. Photo: Joe Dent

It's a rookie on a three-year deal or transfer-listed centre-back Romoney Crichlow. Posh should stay faithful to the man they want to keep.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

It's a rookie on a three-year deal or transfer-listed centre-back Romoney Crichlow. Posh should stay faithful to the man they want to keep. Photo: Joe Dent

