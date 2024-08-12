But I’d promote three players from the substitutes’ bench and change the starting position of a couple of others following the 2-0 home defeat to Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the League One season.
Here’s my team for the trip to the Kassam Stadium...
1. JED STEER
The goalkeeper has relationships to form with a new back four so he should stay in the side ahead of Nicholas Bilokapic. Photo: Joe Dent
2. SAM CURTIS
The right-back cramped up early in the second-half on his Posh debut. He needs more match fitness so James Dornelly can wait for his chance. Photo: Joe Dent
3. Jack Sparkes
The first-choice left-back is another who needs to familiarise himself with the Posh style of play. Photo: Joe Dent
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
It's a rookie on a three-year deal or transfer-listed centre-back Romoney Crichlow. Posh should stay faithful to the man they want to keep. Photo: Joe Dent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.