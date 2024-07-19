'The best shirt in League One', 'an opportunity missed,' 'great idea, but looks awful.' Peterborough United fans react to new home shirt
Posh will play in all-blue at home for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The body of the shirt depicts a map of Peterborough, but a lot of the initial reaction to the new shirt from fans on social media site X was negative, although many fans also loved it.
REACTION
Missed opportunity. (Club is) 90 years (old), a unique, but not a retro, look. Didn’t include the old badge or do anything classic or nod to the past. Hoping the 3rd kit is better. Umbro and Hummel making best kits out there…check out Carlisle for one.
@RealJohnEvo
Best since 1974? Absolutely Not! First Adidas kit streets better than this one.
@Nimrod57
Difficult to say whether it's the best in 50 years without being able to remember what they are look like! However, I like it. It's almost as good as the one from the 70s recently released by the Tommy Robson statue fund.
@romysdad
Absolutely no chance (it’s the best in the last 50 years) as the 21/22 kit was 10x better than this one.
@Odoh_Szn
Like it. Not bothered if it is the best in 50 years. I just hope the team entertain us like last season. They can look like Rag Arse Rovers as look as they do that.
@CHAMM24
Best in 50 years no chance. That was his inner salesman coming out. But it’s probably the best home kit we’ve had in the last decade that’s for sure.
@PoshFollower
Love it
@PUFCandENGLAND
Love it great kit.
@ChloeAveyard
I don’t get what the pattern is meant to be? Obviously some sort of Peterborough landmarks I guess like Reading’s last season or the Roma map ones, but I can’t actually make any out.
@PoshFan1963
I liked that Argentina away kit. The rest? Posh is not really renowned for its kits.
@jcplinth
Lots to like but best in last 50 years I’m not so sure. £50 a stretch for many in a cost of living crisis.
@nonecksomesense
Not seen a better kit in League One. The only people that don’t like it are those people who don’t like anything. What’s not to like?
@Captcrick7
Nice idea. Messy. Navy Collar and white panels? Launch video unimaginative. Kids will like it. Disappointing shirt however my days of shirt wearing are long gone.
@danjaydubya
I… hate it?
@gwandaddy
Great idea, looks awful though.
@jnurrish
Worst home kit in years
@Bencook101_
Round neck no, Puma no. Adidas all the way. Much nicer looking kit. Sorry just personal opinion.
@GregoryCBT73
Not even close to the away shirt and a wee bit disappointed after the hype. Will it stop me buying it for the collection - of course it won’t!
@Meresideposh72
Ahhhhhh I feel like we could have done something much better with this, I’m sure it will grow on me, but just looks like there is too much going on.
@TweetingPosh
Oh my word that is absolutely mint.
@calebposh
Terrible final product from a really good idea.
@willpufc
Unfortunately for modern day football shirts the sponsor has so much to do with a design looking good or not. The best sponsorship deal is what it is so your hands are somewhat tied with the design. It’s an ok shirt in Posh blue so it’ll do. But best in 50 years? Not even close.
@MrJk
I get Mick George. Is a great sponsor probably tied into a long term deal, but that name on the front instead of a logo is getting a bit boring now and that stops me from buying the shirt.
@poshtime
The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, with junior sizes from 5-14 years as well mini-kits even younger fans. The shirt is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors with our mini-kit priced at £40 for the full kit.
MacAnthony purchased Posh in 2006.
