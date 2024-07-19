Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On the eve of the launch of the new Peterborough United home kit, club chairman Darragh MacAnthony reckoned it was ‘best of the last 50 years.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh will play in all-blue at home for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The body of the shirt depicts a map of Peterborough, but a lot of the initial reaction to the new shirt from fans on social media site X was negative, although many fans also loved it.

REACTION

Missed opportunity. (Club is) 90 years (old), a unique, but not a retro, look. Didn’t include the old badge or do anything classic or nod to the past. Hoping the 3rd kit is better. Umbro and Hummel making best kits out there…check out Carlisle for one.

@RealJohnEvo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best since 1974? Absolutely Not! First Adidas kit streets better than this one.

@Nimrod57

Difficult to say whether it's the best in 50 years without being able to remember what they are look like! However, I like it. It's almost as good as the one from the 70s recently released by the Tommy Robson statue fund.

@romysdad

Absolutely no chance (it’s the best in the last 50 years) as the 21/22 kit was 10x better than this one.

@Odoh_Szn

Like it. Not bothered if it is the best in 50 years. I just hope the team entertain us like last season. They can look like Rag Arse Rovers as look as they do that.

@CHAMM24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best in 50 years no chance. That was his inner salesman coming out. But it’s probably the best home kit we’ve had in the last decade that’s for sure.

@PoshFollower

Love it

@PUFCandENGLAND

Love it great kit.

@ChloeAveyard

I don’t get what the pattern is meant to be? Obviously some sort of Peterborough landmarks I guess like Reading’s last season or the Roma map ones, but I can’t actually make any out.

@PoshFan1963

I liked that Argentina away kit. The rest? Posh is not really renowned for its kits.

@jcplinth

Lots to like but best in last 50 years I’m not so sure. £50 a stretch for many in a cost of living crisis.

@nonecksomesense

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not seen a better kit in League One. The only people that don’t like it are those people who don’t like anything. What’s not to like?

@Captcrick7

Nice idea. Messy. Navy Collar and white panels? Launch video unimaginative. Kids will like it. Disappointing shirt however my days of shirt wearing are long gone.

@danjaydubya

I… hate it?

@gwandaddy

Great idea, looks awful though.

@jnurrish

Worst home kit in years

@Bencook101_

Round neck no, Puma no. Adidas all the way. Much nicer looking kit. Sorry just personal opinion.

@GregoryCBT73

Not even close to the away shirt and a wee bit disappointed after the hype. Will it stop me buying it for the collection - of course it won’t!

@Meresideposh72

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahhhhhh I feel like we could have done something much better with this, I’m sure it will grow on me, but just looks like there is too much going on.

@TweetingPosh

Oh my word that is absolutely mint.

@calebposh

Terrible final product from a really good idea.

@willpufc

Unfortunately for modern day football shirts the sponsor has so much to do with a design looking good or not. The best sponsorship deal is what it is so your hands are somewhat tied with the design. It’s an ok shirt in Posh blue so it’ll do. But best in 50 years? Not even close.

@MrJk

I get Mick George. Is a great sponsor probably tied into a long term deal, but that name on the front instead of a logo is getting a bit boring now and that stops me from buying the shirt.

@poshtime

The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, with junior sizes from 5-14 years as well mini-kits even younger fans. The shirt is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors with our mini-kit priced at £40 for the full kit.

MacAnthony purchased Posh in 2006.