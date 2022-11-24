3. NATHAN THOMPSON

The man in the middle of a back three needs to be a decent technician as well as a strong defender who can read the game. Posh have two defenders who fit that bill, but I've gone for Thompson over Ronnie Edwards. It wouldn''t be quite so easy to target Edwards with big, strong centre-forwards in a back three, but Thompson's nous and extra strength means he's far less likely to be bullied off the ball. Edwards is a classy player in possession, but Thompson is decent on the ball also and will move it more positively and more quickly than a teenager I'd sell in January to finance improvements elswehere in the squad.

Photo: Joe Dent