No-one has ever claimed this management lark is easy.
Getting the balance right between defence and attack is difficult, but I’ve had a go while selecting my first-choice XI – the team I would pick if everyone is fit and available.
I’ve gone for a 3-4-1-2 formation which I believe suits more of the players in the current squad than any other system.
Posh have conceded just four home goals in nine League One matches this season – the best record in the division.
But they’ve conceded 19 goals in 10 away games – the third worst record in the division.
Those statistics probably have a lot do with the standard of opponent seen at London Road this season compared to those faced away from home, but it does highlight one major selection dilemma.
I’ve gone for three centre-backs because I don’t see a solid central pairing when playing a back four against stronger opposition.
It’s not a perfect selection by any means as a couple of players are not in their best position, but it is one which gets two League One Golden Boot winners on the pitch at the same time.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
No need to dwell on the goalkeeper position as the on-loan Chelsea number one has been one of the more consistent performers this season. He's started to look a little shakier in recent games though so getting Harvey Cartwright fit to apply some pressure on Bergstrom would help as young Will Blackmore can't be ready to step up just yet.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Knight is my choice on the right-hand side of my back three. I love his attacking dashes forward, although he needs to take more care when it's time to pass the ball on. Knight is a capable enough defender to play in a three. Nathan Thompson is an option here, but he would be too exposed on his outside.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
The man in the middle of a back three needs to be a decent technician as well as a strong defender who can read the game. Posh have two defenders who fit that bill, but I've gone for Thompson over Ronnie Edwards. It wouldn''t be quite so easy to target Edwards with big, strong centre-forwards in a back three, but Thompson's nous and extra strength means he's far less likely to be bullied off the ball. Edwards is a classy player in possession, but Thompson is decent on the ball also and will move it more positively and more quickly than a teenager I'd sell in January to finance improvements elswehere in the squad.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Playing Kent on the left of a three is not ideal as he's far more comfortable on the right, but Kell Watts, a natural left-footer, has not had the impact Posh had hoped. I expect him to return to Newcastle United in January. Kent is the best option for this position currently, although Dan Butler, another left-footer, could play there at a push. Anyway my Posh team is geared to win games 3-2 rather than 1-0 so I'm prepared to take a chance at the back.
Photo: Joe Dent