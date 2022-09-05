Joe Ward, Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris are doing the business as Posh enjoy a fine start to what will hopefully be a successful promotion campaign.

Josh Scowen, Wes Burns and Carl Rushworth have impressed, while Port Vale’s Connor Hall is already showing he’s more than capable of making the step up in class after promotion last season.

But which other players are doing the business so far? Here is the top 20 players with the highest average rating, according to the whoscored.com website.

1. Lee Evans (Ipswich Town) 7.53 Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) 7.49 Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

3. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton Athletic) 7.48 Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales

4. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) 7.47 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales