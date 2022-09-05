News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Jack Marriott is one of three Peterborough United players in the top 20 best performing players in League One.

The best performing players in League One so far this season and the Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers players who make the cut

The season is still very young, but already a few players are standing out above the rest.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 5th September 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:28 am

Joe Ward, Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris are doing the business as Posh enjoy a fine start to what will hopefully be a successful promotion campaign.

Josh Scowen, Wes Burns and Carl Rushworth have impressed, while Port Vale’s Connor Hall is already showing he’s more than capable of making the step up in class after promotion last season.

But which other players are doing the business so far? Here is the top 20 players with the highest average rating, according to the whoscored.com website.

Let us know your thoughts on who is hot or not at your club and the league in general, via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

1. Lee Evans (Ipswich Town)

7.53

Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales

2. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

7.49

Photo: Harriet Lander

Photo Sales

3. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton Athletic)

7.48

Photo: Christopher Lee

Photo Sales

4. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town)

7.47

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Sheffield WednesdayCharlton AthleticIpswich TownLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 5