The best and worst League One sides when it comes to injury-time and where Peterborough United, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle rank - in pictures
If Posh are to secure a play-off place this season there’s no question that they need to improve their away form.
More points were dropped last weekend after they conceded in injury-time on their way to defeat at Exeter City.
Injury-time goals have been costly for Posh – as this League One table based on injury-time goals only shows.
Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.
(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate up to 16 November 2022).
