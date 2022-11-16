If Posh are to secure a play-off place this season there’s no question that they need to improve their away form.

More points were dropped last weekend after they conceded in injury-time on their way to defeat at Exeter City.

Injury-time goals have been costly for Posh – as this League One table based on injury-time goals only shows.

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate up to 16 November 2022).

1. Port Vale - 23pts 18 3 14 1 3:1 2 23

2. Exeter City - 22pts 18 3 13 2 4:3 1 22

3. Derby County - 21pts 17 2 15 0 2:0 2 21

4. Plymouth Argyle - 21pts 18 2 15 1 2:1 1 21