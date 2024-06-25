The 12-point saga of Harrison Burrows and 'The Blades'
On the one hand the PT looks to have an impeccable source who says the deal has effectively been done. The information has certainly been coming from someone who should know what’s going on.
But the PT stories relating to a completed medical and terms being agreed have been met with a stony silence from both clubs which is highly unusual, especially from the Posh end who are usually quick to try and shut down reports that are false.
Posh openly admitted they had rejected bids from Championship clubs for their captain last January. It’s now thought they are open to a sale.
Here is a recap of the saga as it has played out.
1) Reports emanating from South Yorkshire claim Sheffield United have started bidding for Burrows, the 22 year-old left-back who enjoyed a spectacular 2023-24 season.
2) A well-placed Sheffield journalist doubts the veracity of the story because of complications caused by an ongoing takeover situation at Bramall Lane, one that needs sorting before signings can be made.
3) A Blades fans asks Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony on social media if his club could sign Ronnie Edwards as well as Burrows. The reply of ‘one out of two ain’t bad,’ stokes interest and intrigue.
4) The PT source emerges to say a medical for Burrows at Bramall Lane had been scheduled for last Friday.
6) The PT checks with a Yorkshire-based colleague who is told by a Blades press officer he knows nothing about it.
7) Pundit Carlton Palmer doesn’t believe Burrows will be signed until the Blades’ ownership situation is resolved. He urges them to sort it out quickly or risk losing a talented player.
8) The PT source is back late on Friday to say medical completed and passed, plus lucrative personal terms had been agreed. The clubs were now apparently negotiating the payment schedule.
9) Posh decline to comment when approached by the PT. There is also only silence from the Sheffield United end.
10) The PT source believes the ‘agreed’ fee for Burrows is generous, but spread over four instalments, with in excess of £2 million in add ons and bonuses. We will disclose the suggested figure if and when the deal is done.
11) Burrows reports for pre-season fitness testing with the rest of the Posh first-team squad on Monday. He is photographed running with teammates on Tuesday.
12) A report emerges, from a very well connected national journalist with an excellent track record of revealing transfer business, that Sheffield United are now interested in free agent Sam McCallum, who just happens to be a left-back who played 34 times for Norwich City last season.