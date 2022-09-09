Two recent defeats have left Grant McCann’s men sitting in sixth spot. It is a spot which the Supercomputer thinks the London Road side will end the season in.

Posh are being given a 18 per cent chance of getting promoted and 31 per chance of being in the play-offs at the end of the season.

Leaders Ipswich are still unbeaten, leaving Supercomputer to predict they will win League One, with Sheffield Wednesday taking second spot.

Here’s how supercomputer expects the season to go.

1. Ipswich Town - 90pts (+40) Promotion chances: 57%

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 87pts (+37) Promotion chances: 48%

3. Derby County - 83pts (+29) Promotion chances: 38%

4. Portsmouth - 83pts (+28) Promotion chances: 35%