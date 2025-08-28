Peterborough United got a first league win of the season on Saturday.placeholder image
Peterborough United got a first league win of the season on Saturday.

Supercomputer predicts tough relegation battle ahead for Peterborough United, Reading, AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale and more

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 11:07 BST
Posh are finally up and running after picking up a first win of the season at the weekend.

The 2-1 win over Wycombe still leaves Posh in the early relegation zone but gives new hope that they can climb the table.

Elsewhere Bradford’s great start to the season continued with a derby win over Huddersfield, with Cardiff and Barnsley continuing to look strong.

Burton are without a win since the opening day of the season and look like facing another long hard season.

The same can be said for fancied Reading, Wycombe and Blackpool who are all continuing to struggle.

So how will the League One table finish. Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.

87.7pts (+33.6)

1. Cardiff City

87.7pts (+33.6) Photo: Getty Images

86.3pts (+33.1)

2. Luton Town

86.3pts (+33.1) Photo: Getty Images

76.4pts (+16.8)

3. Huddersfield Town

76.4pts (+16.8) Photo: Getty Images

73.2pts (+17.0)

4. Bolton Wanderers

73.2pts (+17.0) Photo: Getty Images

