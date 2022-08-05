They will be confident of making it two wins in a row when they host Morecambe this weekend.

Supercomputer also expects a Posh win, giving them a 57 per cent chance of victory.

Elsewhere league favourites Derby County got off to a winning start and will face a stiff test when they travel to the Valley to face Charlton Athletic.

Perhaps the game of the day takes place between MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday, with MK Dons needed a reaction to a poor defeat at Cambridge United.

Here’s the Supercomputer predictions for the most likely outcome for every other League One game this weekend.

1. Barnsley v Cheltenham Town Home: 61% Draw: 21% Away: 18%

2. Bolton Wanderers v Wycombe Wanderers Home: 40% Draw: 27% Away: 33%

3. Burton Albion v Bristol Rovers Home: 43% Draw: 27% Away: 30%

4. Charlton Athletic v Derby Cpunty Home: 21% Draw: 24% Away: 55%