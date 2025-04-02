Peterborough are nine points clear of danger after the midweek win at Crawley Town.Peterborough are nine points clear of danger after the midweek win at Crawley Town.
Peterborough are nine points clear of danger after the midweek win at Crawley Town.

Supercomputer predicts League One's bottom four as Peterborough United damage Crawley Town's survival chances, plus Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers promotion outcome

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
Posh made it three wins from four after coming out on top at Crawley.

Ricky-Jade Jones scored a stoppage-time penalty to break Crawley hearts after the Reds had twice fought back to level after a first half hat-trick from Abraham Odoh.

Posh are now nine points clear of Burton Albion with seven games to go and all but safe from any relegation threat.

They will be confident of picking up three more points at the weekend with relegation-threatened Northampton Town coming to town.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Posh will now finish the season.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news each day on our website, here.

109pts (+49)

1. Birmingham City

109pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
89pts (+29)

2. Wrexham

89pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
87pts (+31)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
82pts (+22)

4. Charlton Athletic

82pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneCrawley TownWycombe WanderersWrexhamCrawleyRicky-Jade JonesBurton Albion
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice