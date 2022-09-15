News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have had a slump in form, with supercomputer believing they will miss out on the play-offs.

Supercomputer: Peterborough United's new predicted finish after Fleetwood Town defeat - plus where Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth are expected to finish

Posh have now lost three games in a row after the defeat to Fleetwood Town in midweek.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 3:14 pm

It leaves Grant McCann’s men sitting in seventh spot and trailing county rivals Cambridge United who are in the final play-off place.

And Supercomputer thinks the London Road side will stay outside the play-off places at the end of the season.

Posh are being given a 12 per cent chance of getting promoted and 26 per chance of being in the play-offs at the end of the season.

1. Ipswich Town - 92ts (+42)

Promotion chances: 61%

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 89pts (+40)

Promotion chances: 54%

3. Portsmouth - 85pts (+31)

Promotion chances: 40%

4. Derby County - 79pts (+23)

Promotion chances: 28%

