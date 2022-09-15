It leaves Grant McCann’s men sitting in seventh spot and trailing county rivals Cambridge United who are in the final play-off place.

And Supercomputer thinks the London Road side will stay outside the play-off places at the end of the season.

Posh are being given a 12 per cent chance of getting promoted and 26 per chance of being in the play-offs at the end of the season.

Give us your predictions on how you expect the season to shape up via our social media channels.

1. Ipswich Town - 92ts (+42) Promotion chances: 61%

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 89pts (+40) Promotion chances: 54%

3. Portsmouth - 85pts (+31) Promotion chances: 40%

4. Derby County - 79pts (+23) Promotion chances: 28%