Peterborough United's chances of promotion have improved according to the Supercomputer.

Teams around League One have been working hard through the summer to fine-tune their squads.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 18th July 2022, 3:57 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 5:28 pm

The big money will no doubt be going on Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County.

But Posh will be expecting to take on the intense competition and push for promotion from League One next season

The bettingodds.com website have given each side a probability chance of promotion based on the combined odds with all major bookies, with updated odds being released today. Odds quoted are the best value odds available.

Take a look at what the experts say about Peterborough’s chances and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

1. Ipswich Town

Promotion chances: 36.4% Best odds: 7/4

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Promotion chances: 34.8% Best odds: 15/8

3. Derby County

Promotion chances: 25% Best odds: 3/1

4. Peterborough United

Promotion chances: 22.2% Best odds: 7/2

