Storm Eunice forces Peterborough United to call of a Friday cup game so plans for a Randall runout are scuppered

Joel Randall in action for Posh on the opening day of the Championship season at Luton Town.

Storm Eunice is expected to sweep across the country tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh were planning to give million pound summer signing Joel Randall one last runout before getting him back into the first-team matchday squad. The 22 year-old forward has only started one Championship match for Posh since moving from Exeter City in the summer.