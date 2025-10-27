Still only one contender for the Peterborough United job according to the bookmakers as players return to work

Ryan Semple (right). Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Luke Williams remains a huge favourite with bookmakers to become the next Peterborough United manager…even though there has been a delay to his expected appointment

Bet Victor are running a book on Darren Ferguson’s replacement and former Notts County and Swansea City boss Williams is the current 1/6 favourite with ex-Posh boss Steve Evans, who has already ruled himself out, next best at 5/1.

The Bet Victor list is lengthy and includes many managers current in a job, including Stoke City’s Mark Robins. Stoke are currently fifth in the Championship. Big names like Wayne Rooney are also included.

Other odds: Russell Martin 8/1, Matt Bloomfield 8/1, John Brady 20/1, Steve Bruce 25/1, Damien Duff 25/1, Richie Wellens 25/1, Gary O'Neil 25/1, Mark Robins 25/1, Leam Richardson 25/1, Neil Critchley 33/1, Grant McCann 33/1, Mat Sadler 33/1, Danny Cowley 33/1, Michael Carrick 33/1, Michael Beale 33/1, Robbie Savage 33/1, Ruben Selles 33/1, Graham Coughlan 33/1, Matt Taylor 33/1, Ian Holloway 33/1, Des Buckingham 33/1, Wayne Rooney 33/1, Graham Alexander 33/1, Michael Skubala 33/1.

Other media outlets are now speculating Williams’ appointment is only a matter of time. Suggestions that Reading’s sacking of Noel Hunt over the weekend has put Williams’ arrival at Posh at risk are thought be inaccurate. Matt Bloomfield, who worked for Reading owner Rob Couhig at Wycombe, is favourite for that job.

One source has told the PT the expected appointment will now be announced on Tuesday.

Interestingly, or perhaps just co-incidentally, Couhig is due to join Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony on this week’s edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

It’s understood Posh first-team training was taken by Academy coach Ryan Semple on Monday morning after Ferguson's assistants Kieran Scarff and Kevin Russell also left the club.