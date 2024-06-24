Ronnie Edwards with the EFL Trophy at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

​Posh will play League Two side Gillingham and League One rivals Stevenage, plus an unconfirmed Under 21 team in the first part of their defence of the EFL Trophy.

​The 16 invited under 21 teams will be placed into their groups in a draw due to take place live on Sky Sports News from 2:30pm.

The Under 21 teams taking part next season are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 64 teams will be split into 16 regional groups of four teams. with the 48 EFL clubs already placed into pre-determined groups prior to the draw.

Ronnie Edwards with the EFL Trophy at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Consideration has been given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players.

Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in last season’s final at Wembley.

Posh will also discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents live on Sky Sports on Thursday (from 11.30am).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh have been placed in the Southern half of the draw and will be ball number 22. First round fixtures are scheduled to take place week commencing August 12.