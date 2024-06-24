Stevenage and Gillingham to play holders Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy next season
The 16 invited under 21 teams will be placed into their groups in a draw due to take place live on Sky Sports News from 2:30pm.
The Under 21 teams taking part next season are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.
The 64 teams will be split into 16 regional groups of four teams. with the 48 EFL clubs already placed into pre-determined groups prior to the draw.
Consideration has been given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players.
Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in last season’s final at Wembley.
Posh will also discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents live on Sky Sports on Thursday (from 11.30am).
Posh have been placed in the Southern half of the draw and will be ball number 22. First round fixtures are scheduled to take place week commencing August 12.
The League One fixtures for the coming season are due to be released at 9am on Wednesday.