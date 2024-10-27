Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic insists there were plenty of positives to take from a 1-0 League One defeat at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The 22 year-old delivered a superb personal display which almost secured a first League One clean sheet of the season before he was dramatically beaten in the 99th minute after the hosts were awarded a penalty. Bilokapic saved the spot-kick and a follow-up header, but he couldn’t stop Bolton substitute Kliadi Lalos from bundling the ball over the line.

"I was shocked to see the penalty given as the referee had the whistle in his mouth before the corner,” Bilokapic said. “I had to switch on quickly and get back in the zone to try and keep the ball out of the net, but unfortunately it ended up going in. I wish I could have done more, but after the second save I looked up and saw three white jerseys in front of me.

"I was lost for words after it. We defended very well when we had to at times. There was a great desire and determination to keep the ball out of the net so we can one hundred per cent take positives from that.

Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic saves a Bolton penalty. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"It was just one one of those days for me, but I know football can change very quickly so I will stay humble and focussed. The main thing is we keep building momentum as a team.”

Bilokapic was starting his second successive League One game after replacing the more experienced goalkeeper Jed Steer. He will be expected to start the first round FA Cup tie at Newport County next Saturday (November 2).