Action from Peterborough Sports' (orange) superb win over Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Daniels eased into a 2-0 lead against AFC Sudbury at the Zeeco Stadium early in the second-half with goals from Jack Duffy and James Blunden, but a penalty dragged the visitors back into the game and they equalised 20 minutes from time.

Stamford were handed a golden chance to win the game with the last kick of the game, but Rob Morgan saw his penalty saved.

The draw leaves Stamford in seventh spot, four points outside the play-off places. They travel to Alvechurch next weekend.

Yaxley’s artificial playing surface meant their United Counties Premier Division South game against Rugby Borough was never in doubt despite persistent heavy rain for most of the week.

And goals from former Posh youth team player Kellan Hickinson, Oleksandr Muzychuk and Efraim Romanos secured a 3-0 win for the eighth-placed Cuckoos.

Wisbech Town, Pinchbeck United and Blackstones were all beaten in their United Counties League games. Amir Ward and Andre Williams scored for Wisbech in a 3-2 Premier Division North loss at Eastwood CFC, while Blackstones lost to a single second-half goal at second-placed Clipstone in Division One. Clipstone are nine points behind leader Bourne who have a game in hand.

All four local teams in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League have been beaten in the last few days. Whittlesey Athletic and FC Peterborough both lost in Great Yarmouth with Matthew Briggs on target for the former in a 2-1 defeat and Vitor Vaz and Toby Marumahoko scoring in a 4-2 reverse for the city side.

Peterborough Sports created club history by reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy with a 1-0 home win over Kidderminster Harriers.

RESULTS

FA Trophy

Fifth round: Peterborough Sports 1 (Gash), Kidderminster Harriers 0.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 2 (Duffy, Blunden), AFC Sudbury 2 .

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: POSTPONED Spalding United v Lye Town.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Eastwood CGFC 3, Wisbech Town 2 (Ward, Williams); Sherwood Colliery 4, Pinchbeck United 0; POSTPONED Melton Town v Deeping Rangers;

Premier Division South: Yaxley 3 (Hickinson, Muzychuk, Romanos), Rugby Borough 0; POSTPONED Bugbrooke St Michaels v March Town.

Division One: Clipstone 1, Blackstones 0; POSTPONED Leicester St Andrews v Bourne Town;

Thurlow Nunn League