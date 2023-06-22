Posh had already been drawn alongside neighbours Cambridge United and Colchester United.

It’s the second season in a row Posh have been drawn alongside Spurs in the competition. Posh beat then 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium last season.

Fixture venues and dates will follow soon.

Posh players celebrate their EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley in 2014. Photo: Alan Storer.

The EFL teams are guaranteed two home matches with the Under 21 side playing all three games away from home.