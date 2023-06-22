News you can trust since 1948
Spurs under 21s drawn in the same EFL Trophy group as Peterborough United

Premier League Under 21 side Spurs have been drawn in Peterborough United’s 2023-24 EFL Trophy group.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:18 BST

Posh had already been drawn alongside neighbours Cambridge United and Colchester United.

It’s the second season in a row Posh have been drawn alongside Spurs in the competition. Posh beat then 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium last season.

Fixture venues and dates will follow soon.

Posh players celebrate their EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley in 2014. Photo: Alan Storer.Posh players celebrate their EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley in 2014. Photo: Alan Storer.
Posh players celebrate their EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley in 2014. Photo: Alan Storer.
The EFL teams are guaranteed two home matches with the Under 21 side playing all three games away from home.

Posh won the trophy in 2014 beating Chesterfield 3-1 in the final at Wembley.

