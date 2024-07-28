Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrison Burrows insists he will never forget where his football journey started.

The 22 year-old finally saw his expected move from Peterborough United to Championship side Sheffield United rubber-stamped on Saturday. He was an unused substitute as the Blades beat Rotherham United 2-1 in a friendly later in the day.

An today (Sunday) he took to social media to issue a heartfelt message to everyone connected with Posh.

Burrows said: “To Peterborough United, the that has been my home since I was 6 years old. Little did I know then that this club would become such a big part of my life.

Harrison Burrows with the EFL Trophy at Wembley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“To all the coaches, teammates, and staff I've had the pleasure of working with over the years, thank you. Your guidance and support have shaped me into the player and person I am today. To my teammates, past and present, I couldn't have asked for a better group of lads to share the journey with.

“I want to say a special thank you to Darren Ferguson, Barry Fry and the chairman. Your belief in me means everything.

“To the fans, your support has been incredible. Playing for you, representing this club, has been an absolute honour. This club, this city, and its people will always hold a special place in my heart.

“Peterborough United has given me so much more than just a football career. It has given me lifelong friends and unforgettable memories.

Harrison Burrows celebrates a Posh goal. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“To everyone at Peterborough United, thank you for believing in me and for allowing me to live my dream. I will forever be grateful for the love and support I've received throughout the years. I will always be a Posh fan and will be cheering from afar.