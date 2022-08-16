For some it was a big step up from their last display in Devon which is reflected in the player ratings.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
His concentration was excellent throughout. He made a key save at 0-0 early in the second-half which was virtually his first involvement in the game. He used his height well to deal with set-piece threats. 7
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Recalled to play on the right side of the defence and, although he looked a little rusty defensively at times, and gave away a couple of soft free kicks, he was also good in possession which was vital against these opponents. 7
3. HARRISON BURROWS
A solid job at left-back and he still got up and down the flank with determination and speed. Saw a couple of shots blocked. 6.5.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Suggestions he was looking knackered and in need of a break after the Plymouth defeat were disproved by the teenage talent. One excellent brave defensive header early on before he delivered the calm and composed displays we became used to seeing last season. 8
