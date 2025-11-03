Harry Leonard's first-half strike was enough to give Peterborough United a 1-0 win and secure their place in the next round.placeholder image
See if you can spot a Peterborough United fan you know in our gallery from the FA Cup win over Cardiff City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 07:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 07:04 GMT
Posh kicked off the Luke Williams era in stlye after progressing into the FA Cup second round.

Harry Leonard's first-half strike was enough to give Posh a 1-0 win and secure their place in the next round.

It gave Posh a 16th straight FA Cup first round win and brings new hope that Posh can begin to climb up the League One table to safety.

Our man David Lowndes was on hand to take these pics of some of the Posh fans who saw the win. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Posh 1 Cardiff 0

Harry Leonard's first-half strike was enough to give Peterborough United a 1-0 win and secure their place in the next round. Photo: David Lowndes

2. Posh 1 Cardiff 0

Harry Leonard's first-half strike was enough to give Peterborough United a 1-0 win and secure their place in the next round. Photo: David Lowndes

3. Posh 1 Cardiff 0

Harry Leonard's first-half strike was enough to give Peterborough United a 1-0 win and secure their place in the next round. Photo: David Lowndes

4. Posh 1 Cardiff 0

Harry Leonard's first-half strike was enough to give Peterborough United a 1-0 win and secure their place in the next round. Photo: David Lowndes

