s
Peterborough United have announced the date of their third round Carabao Cup tie at Mansfield Town.
By Alan Swann
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Posh will visit the One Call Stadium on Tuesday, September 26 (7.45pm).
Ticket information will be announced soon.
Posh have never played Mansfield in an EFL Cup tie, but Stags manager Nigel Clough masterminded an FA Cup win over Posh when manager of non-league Burton Albion in 2005.
Posh have a League One match at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday September 23.