Romoney Crichlow. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The 24 year-old will formally join Posh on a two-year deal when his contract at Huddersfield Town expires at the end of June.

Crichlow was on loan at League Two side Bradford City last season. He was subsequently released by the Terriers.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Romoney went out on loan and did very well for Bradford City. He is a really popular figure there. We had a good look at him, spoke to certain people and were really happy with what we saw and heard.

“Romoney is quick, he is aggressive and he is left-sided, which is so important. He can play in a couple of formations. He is a signing that I guess is typical for me when it comes to defenders as he is adaptable, and I am really looking forward to working with him.

“When we met, he was so enthusiastic, and he made his mind up that he wanted to come. He is good mates with Ephron Mason-Clark so that helps and I think he will fit in seamlessly. I always like a balance in defenders and he definitely provides that, but he is still young. He does though have so much potential and is another exciting signing for us.”

Crichlow is the second Posh signing of the last 24 hours following the riival of midfielder Ryan De Havilland from Barnet yesterday.

Crichlow made 41 appearances for Bradford last term, scoring once and helping the Bantams to the League Two play-offs. He has also had loan spells with Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle, but made just six appearances in five seasons for Huddersfield.

Crichlow added: “I am good mates with Ephron so he was obviously keen for me to come here, but when I met the manager, he did a very good presentation about how I would fit in and it really was an easy decision after that.

"I really enjoyed my loan at Bradford last season, I managed to play a lot of games and we obviously reached the play-offs.

“For me now, it is about the next stage. I am pleased everything is sorted out early in pre-season, I can now concentrate on training with the lads and getting to know them ahead of the friendly fixtures. I am really looking forward to the season now.”

