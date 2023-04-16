News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United fans were hurt by an apparent lack of passion, effort and quality from the players in Saturday’s derby defeat at Cambridge United.

By Alan Swann
Published 16th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Posh midfielder Jack Taylor after missing a great chance to score at Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comPosh midfielder Jack Taylor after missing a great chance to score at Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh midfielder Jack Taylor after missing a great chance to score at Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh certainly delivered a lacklustre display and never threatened to record a rare win at the Abbey Stadium. It’s now two wins in 18 Football League matches at this venue for Posh.

Derby County conceding a last-gasp equaliser at Bristol Rovers stopped it being a completely awful day and Posh will enter the final four games of the season with a play-off place in their own hands.

We asked Posh fans for their derby day verdict and for a man-of-the-match nomination.

Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris challenges for the ball in the game at Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris challenges for the ball in the game at Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris challenges for the ball in the game at Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Destiny still in our hands with four games to go! No MOM – @MichaelRutkows4

Ipswich hit 6 and Barnsley hit 5 today. We really don’t want to be playing these sides at this stage. I think 7th is looking more likely, but that late Bristol Rovers goal against Derby has given us hope – @UptAdam

Nobody seemed to care when it mattered most. MOM Edwards – @Rutlandspinner

2nd best all over the pitch. Near misses cost us. MOM at a push Kent@Gregsta73

Didn’t turn up. Second best in every department. Bitterly disappointing. MOM : Us fans for making the effort. Shame the players didn’t match us – @derren_cooper

Poor performance at the wrong moment. They wanted it more. MOM Edwards – @NickEddington

Bad day at the office, but season far from over. MOM Edwards – @MarkJoyce14

Cambridge wanted it Posh didn't! Only Jack Taylor looked up for it! – @davidwh1971

They won the tactical battle. They showed the desire needed. MOM: Kent? – @The_Real_Bats

Weren’t at the races. Grand National pun intended. Onto Accrington. MOM Thompson – @eamonnduff

We were just too weak today and no passion from players apart from MOM Taylor – @jaconbcr27518800

Hugely disappointing, Cambridge just wanted it more today, poor show. MOM probably Kent – @TheKittMan

Cambridge wanted it more than Posh. Saturday night totally ruined. MOM Randall – @TobyWoody

They were up for it, we wern't. MOM Kent – @Mark9697

I really prefer not to speak about that awful performance. Man of the match probably Kent, if I had to give it to anyone – @CraigIsted

The ref was almost as bad as us second half. Inconsistent beyond belief – @paul_gauntlett

No passion or urgency, desire or focus from the players. MOM the fans for turning up! – @Sarahmiles75

With Derby’s form we may only need one or two wins!_ @JimmyCross87

