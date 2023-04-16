Posh midfielder Jack Taylor after missing a great chance to score at Cambridge United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh certainly delivered a lacklustre display and never threatened to record a rare win at the Abbey Stadium. It’s now two wins in 18 Football League matches at this venue for Posh.

Derby County conceding a last-gasp equaliser at Bristol Rovers stopped it being a completely awful day and Posh will enter the final four games of the season with a play-off place in their own hands.

We asked Posh fans for their derby day verdict and for a man-of-the-match nomination.

Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris challenges for the ball in the game at Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Destiny still in our hands with four games to go! No MOM – @MichaelRutkows4

Ipswich hit 6 and Barnsley hit 5 today. We really don’t want to be playing these sides at this stage. I think 7th is looking more likely, but that late Bristol Rovers goal against Derby has given us hope – @UptAdam

Nobody seemed to care when it mattered most. MOM Edwards – @Rutlandspinner

2nd best all over the pitch. Near misses cost us. MOM at a push Kent – @Gregsta73

Didn’t turn up. Second best in every department. Bitterly disappointing. MOM : Us fans for making the effort. Shame the players didn’t match us – @derren_cooper

Poor performance at the wrong moment. They wanted it more. MOM Edwards – @NickEddington

Bad day at the office, but season far from over. MOM Edwards – @MarkJoyce14

Cambridge wanted it Posh didn't! Only Jack Taylor looked up for it! – @davidwh1971

They won the tactical battle. They showed the desire needed. MOM: Kent? – @The_Real_Bats

Weren’t at the races. Grand National pun intended. Onto Accrington. MOM Thompson – @eamonnduff

We were just too weak today and no passion from players apart from MOM Taylor – @jaconbcr27518800

Hugely disappointing, Cambridge just wanted it more today, poor show. MOM probably Kent – @TheKittMan

Cambridge wanted it more than Posh. Saturday night totally ruined. MOM Randall – @TobyWoody

They were up for it, we wern't. MOM Kent – @Mark9697

I really prefer not to speak about that awful performance. Man of the match probably Kent, if I had to give it to anyone – @CraigIsted

The ref was almost as bad as us second half. Inconsistent beyond belief – @paul_gauntlett

No passion or urgency, desire or focus from the players. MOM the fans for turning up! – @Sarahmiles75

