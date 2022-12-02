Ben Thompson of Peterborough United in action against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh suffered a damaging 2-1 home defeat at the hands of promotion rivals Barnsley on Friday night who moved above Grant McCann’s men, as did Bolton courtesy of a a late equaliser at home to Bristol Rovers.

Posh are sixth with Derby and Portsmouth poised to go above them in the next couple of days.

Barnsley were the better side here, particularly in the early stages, but two awful pieces of defending gave them their points. Luca Connell and Adam Phillips were both given uncontested 20 yard shots and both scored, the latter with a considerable helping hand from Posh goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom.

Jack Taylor scored a fine team goal to drag Posh level in between the Barnsley goals, but the final half hour was dreadful as the home side failed to create a noteworthy opportunity despite trailling in a most important game. They didn’t even win a corner.

There was good news for Posh before the game with Joe Ward returning to the starting line-up after an eight-game absence. He started at right-back in place of Nathan Thompson who dropped to the bench. Ronnie Edwards was also back in the back four after suspension and Ben Thompson replaced Harrison Burrows in midfield.

Barnsley arrived in decent form and with the joint best defensive record in League One. They started this game in blistering fashion. They pressed high switched the ball to the flanks and delivered some excellent crosses into the Posh penalty area.

The visitors took the lead on 11 minutes from a poorly defended throw-in. There was no pressure on the initial cross and even less pressure on the the shot delivered from 20 yards from Connell who promptly despatched into the bottom corner.

Posh were all at sea in the opening quarter, but broke out to equalise in the 21st minute with a fine goal. Barnsley operated with three centre-backs and a very high defensive line which gave Posh hope once they realised chipping it over the top two two speedy wingers was the way forward.

Jonson Clarke-Harris was the man to play the pass over the top to Kwame Poke who took his time before sending over a perfect cross which Jack Taylor guided home from six yards.

Clarke-Harris was seen to great effect at the other end of the pitch six minutes later when a weak punch clear from Lucas Bergstrom fell nicely to Jack Aitchison who had the goal at his mercy, but the captain chested off the line.

Posh did settle to enjoy a fair share of possession towards the end of the half and Taylor should have headed them in front from a Ward corner in the last action before the break. Clarke-Harris had snatched at a shot and slammed it wide of the near post with his weaker right foot after more good work from Poku a few minutes earlier.

Posh were bright at the start of the second-half with Ephron Mason-Clark becoming prominent, but a catalogue of errors gifted Barnsley their second lead of the game just past the hour mark.

Ward lost possession on the edge of his own area, Jeando Fuchs committed a foul by the corner flag, in-form sharpshooter Adam Phillips was left all alone on the edge of the area and, although his shot was firm and true, Bergstrom should have saved it comfortably.

And that was pretty much that. Barnsley just sat five at the back, denied Posh the space they had enjoyed in the first period and coasted home, helped by a referee who was happy to indulge some rather obvious timewasting.

Not that it would have mattered. Posh, who hufffed and puffed, could have played for another hour without scoring.

Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Dan Butler, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Joe Ward, Jeando Fuchs (sub Jack Marriott, 69 mins), Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson (sub Harrison Burrows, 69 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 75 mins), Kwame Poku, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Josh Knight, Nathan Thompson, Hector Kyprianou.

Barnsley: Brad Collins, Jordan Williams, Tom Edwards (sub, Josh Benson, 60 mins, sub Robbie Cundy, 77 mins)), Liam Kitching, Mads Andersen, Nicky Cadden, Herbie Kane, Jack Aitchison (sub James Norwood, 69 mins), Adam Phillips, Luca Connell, Devante Cole

Unused subs: Jack Walton, Josh Martin, Robbie Cundy, Ziyad Larkeche, Fabio Jalo.

Goals: Posh – Taylor (22 mins).

Barnsley – Connell (11 mins), Phillips, (62 mins)

Cautions: Posh – None

Barnsley – Phillips (foul), Kane (foul)

Referee: Sam Allison 5.

