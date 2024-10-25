Rose won't be the last young player to bloom after graduating from Peterborough United's Academy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Teenage centre-back Ollie Rose made his Football League debut in the last knockings of Tuesday’s 5-1 win over Blackpool on Tuesday. The 19 year-old had already made two substitute appearances in the EFL Trophy earlier in the season.
Rose was one of four Academy/Under 21 graduates in the squad on Tuesday, alongside James Dornelly, Ricky-Jade Jones and Donay O’Brien-Brady.
"Developing Academy players and blooding them in the first team is a big thing for us,” Ferguson said. “That will never change. There were four of them involved on Tuesday. Ollie has never let us down and, although he wasn’t on for long on Tuesday, he did exactly what we asked of him.”
Rose admitted he was proud to make his Football League debut, 11 years after he joined the club as an under nine player.
"it was a very proud moment for me,” Rose said. “I was more excited than nervous as it’s what I’ve been dreaming about for a long time. To make my Football League debut at home after joining the club as an under nine was special. I’m so grateful to the Gaffer for trusting me.
"We played well. There were some very good individual performances. I will learn a lot from watching Oscar Wallin. He’s a great player. It’s great there is a clear pathway to the first team and hopefully I can some more chances.”
Rose is unlikely to be involved with the first team at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday as fellow central defender Emmanuel Fernandez is back after serving a one-match suspension.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.