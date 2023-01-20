Revealed: How much Peterborough United's best paid players are said to earn each week - picture gallery
Jonson Clarke-Harris is said to be Peterborough United’s highest paid player – with a more than tidy £6,100 a week.
The Posh striker leads United’s wages rich-list ahead of Frankie Kent, on £5,300 a week, and a host of players on £5,100 a week.
The figures have been revealed by the salarysport.com website, which gives figures for the entire Posh squad.
If the figures are to be believed then Cobblers are shipping out £4,813,120 per year or £92,560 per week in player wages. (*Data is not currently available for transfer window signings)
Tell us what you think about these figures via our social media pages?
Get the latest Posh news here.