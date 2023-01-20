News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Jonson Clarke-Harris is said to be Peterborough United's best paid player on £6,100 a week.

Revealed: How much Peterborough United's best paid players are said to earn each week - picture gallery

Jonson Clarke-Harris is said to be Peterborough United’s highest paid player – with a more than tidy £6,100 a week.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

The Posh striker leads United’s wages rich-list ahead of Frankie Kent, on £5,300 a week, and a host of players on £5,100 a week.

The figures have been revealed by the salarysport.com website, which gives figures for the entire Posh squad.

If the figures are to be believed then Cobblers are shipping out £4,813,120 per year or £92,560 per week in player wages. (*Data is not currently available for transfer window signings)

Tell us what you think about these figures via our social media pages?

Get the latest Posh news here.

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris

Weekly wage: £6,100

Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales

2. Frankie Kent

Weekly wage: £5,300

Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales

3. Jeando Fuchs

Weekly wage: £5,100

Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales

4. Joe Ward

Weekly wage: £5,100

Photo: Mark Thompson:w

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Jonson Clarke-HarrisDataFrankie KentCobblers