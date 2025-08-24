Return of Peter Kioso could hail return of a Peterborough United back three as Darren Ferguson hails his 'real statement signing'

Peter Kioso in his previous Peterborough United loan spell. Photo: David Lowndes.

The signing of Peter Kioso has opened up the option for Peterborough United to switch to a wing-back system in matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular former skipper will officially re-join the club’s squad on Monday (August 25) for his second loan spell.

On this occasion, Posh have secured his services for the whole season in a move that gave the fanbase a major boost ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Bradford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking for the first time on the move, Posh boss Darren Ferguson revealed that the deal had been in the works for weeks and that the club chased him so strongly both for his quality on the pitch and his leadership attributes off it.

He also insisted that the tactical flexibility of being able to deploy wing-backs was a big factor in securing Kioso’s signature again?

He said: “Getting PK is a big signing for us. It gives me a real flexibility in the formations I can play, that was a crucial part of the signing. He can play as a wing back as well as a right back and I need that option.

“People may question why we have made the signing; the answer is A- he is a very good player and B- he’s a very good character in the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been chasing him for two or three weeks. The chairman has been relentless, I have been talking to him too. He wouldn’t have gone to any other League One club, that’s due to how well he did last time and the relationship we have with him.

“He’s a big signing and a signing to real statement that we want to make this a competitive season.

“He need to play games, he understands how I work and what he’s coming into. He understands that he needs to come in and help us not just on the pitch but off it with the standards he sets. I need to see that to help these young lads out.”

What could wing backs look like for Posh?

If Posh were to line up with wing-backs, one of the first things that would likely need to happen is to recall Harley Mills to the starting line-up. Him and Kioso are the most natural choices for the roles on the left and the right in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Johnston has done well at left-back in recent weeks but both himself and James Dornelly appear to lack the attacking quality to be deployed as a wing-back. Similarly, Abraham Odoh and Kyrell Lisbie have been thrust into the position midgame- Posh also have wide men Declan Firth and Cian Hayes- but all four would be a major risk to start a League One match with given the defensive responsibilities of the job also.

George Nevett, who has put in a couple of strong performances in a row could provide balance on the left-side of a three, with the older Tom Lees providing stability in the middle with either David Okagbue or Oscar Wallin (when he returns from Sweden) behind him.

Could Posh even try Dornelly or Johnston on the right of a three, it may be worth a try dependent of form and in an effort to keep the pair happy.

Some potential back lines: (as of right now, left to right): Reyes, Mills, Nevett, Lees, Okagbue, Kioso

Reyes, Mills, Nevett, Okagbue, Wallin, Kioso

Reyes, Mills, Nevett, Lees/Okagbue, Johnston, Kioso

Reyes, Mills, Nevett, Lees/Okagbue, Dornelly, Kioso

Reyes, Mills, Wallin, Lees, Okagbue, Kioso

Do any of these options appeal to you or do you have a suggestion of your own? Send your comments to either @PTAlanSwann or @PTBenJones on X.