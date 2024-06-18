Reports suggest Peterborough United have won the race to sign teenage centre-back
The PT reported a link to the 18 year-old last week and now well-connected journalist Fabrizio Romano understands the deal is done subject to a medical.
If so it would represent a coup for Posh as Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and QPR had all been monitoring the player’s progress.
Nevett bacme a regular at Rochdale in the National League last season, playing 34 times.
Posh are in the market for centre-backs as they have lost Josh Knight to German Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 and Ronnie Edwards is also expected to leave London Road this season. Romoney Crichlow is on the transfer list after a disappointing first season at London Road.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony promised new signings this week and Nevett would follow Altrincham forward Chris Conn-Clark who completed his move to League One yesterday.
