Peterborough United have reportedly won the race top sign teenage Rochdale centre-back George Nevett.

The PT reported a link to the 18 year-old last week and now well-connected journalist Fabrizio Romano understands the deal is done subject to a medical.

If so it would represent a coup for Posh as Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and QPR had all been monitoring the player’s progress.

Nevett bacme a regular at Rochdale in the National League last season, playing 34 times.

Posh are in the market for centre-backs as they have lost Josh Knight to German Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 and Ronnie Edwards is also expected to leave London Road this season. Romoney Crichlow is on the transfer list after a disappointing first season at London Road.