Reports suggest Peterborough United have won the race to sign teenage centre-back

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Jun 2024, 08:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Peterborough United have reportedly won the race top sign teenage Rochdale centre-back George Nevett.

The PT reported a link to the 18 year-old last week and now well-connected journalist Fabrizio Romano understands the deal is done subject to a medical.

If so it would represent a coup for Posh as Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and QPR had all been monitoring the player’s progress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nevett bacme a regular at Rochdale in the National League last season, playing 34 times.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comPosh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh are in the market for centre-backs as they have lost Josh Knight to German Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 and Ronnie Edwards is also expected to leave London Road this season. Romoney Crichlow is on the transfer list after a disappointing first season at London Road.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony promised new signings this week and Nevett would follow Altrincham forward Chris Conn-Clark who completed his move to League One yesterday.

Conn-Clark signs

Related topics:RochdaleFabrizio RomanoLondon RoadDarragh MacAnthonyIpswich Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.