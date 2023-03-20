News you can trust since 1948
Reports say Peterborough United co-owner Stewart Thompson made Conservative Party donation in the club's name

Reports say co-owner Stewart Thompson was behind Peterborough United's £5k donation to the Conservative Party.

By Ben Jones
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT- 1 min read
Posh Co-owner Stewart Thompson. Photo: Joe Dent.
The Mirror newspaper made the revelation today, although Mr Thompson has apparently promised to pay the money back to the club.

The donation was accepted on May 12 last year by the party, but Chairman Darragh MacAnthony had moved to reassure fans that the donation was not made on behalf of the club.

Instead, he insisted that it was made by an individual who asked the club to make the donation on their behalf before refunding the club.

Fellow Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale confirmed: “The club has become aware that a political donation was made on behalf of one of its directors, who has promised to repay said donation and we therefore consider the matter closed.

“The club’s position is that it supports all major political parties representing its wonderful supporter base. We apologise if our internal administration error caused any supporter disappointment.”

Mr Thompson’s UK-based company Cooper Quinn Holdings Limited made a similar donation of £5000 to the Conservative Party, also on May 5, in 2021.

Individuals and companies who are not on the UK electoral register can’t make political donations, but are able to do so through UK-registered companies or organisations.

Mr MacAnthony is expected to address the situation in the next episode of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast which is available from Wednesday morning.

No reason has been given for the donation. Mr Thompson has been asked by the PT for a comment.

