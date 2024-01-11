Reports of new Premier League interest in Ronnie Edwards and the reason why West Ham United backed away
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and expect to bring other new players to the club.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
Fulham in for Ronnie and a bizarre claim from West Ham supporting site
Teamtalk are reporting Premier League Fulham are interested in Posh star Ronnie Edwards.
West Ham supporting website 'Claret and Hugh' believes the Hammers pulled out of the race for Edwards as the defender is too small!
Thursday morning news
Blackpool and Port Vale are interested in Warrington Rylands forward Adama Sidebeh according to Football Insider
Top League One side make first transfer window signing
Oxford United have signed former Millwall forward Tyler Burey from Danish side Odense on loan.
It's claimed a move by Stevenage for MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has fallen through.
Bad news for League One leaders
Portsmouth are expected to move into the transfer market following the news on-loan Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson will miss the rest of the season because of a bad hamstring injury.
Burton Albion are closing on the loan signing of young Manchester United forward Joe Hugill.
Carlisle are set to sign Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis, according to reports.
Latest League One news
Posh updates on JCH and Ronnie
Jonson Clarke-Harris still mulling over a move to Charlton six days after clubs agreed a fee. Posh Incomings unlikely ahead of Saturday's League One match at Charlton. JCH won't play in that game for either side because of a calf niggle.
It's now emerged League Two promotion candidates Wrexham did ask about JCH, but they are now looking elsewhere.
Posh say West Ham United have made no contact re Ronnie Edwards since the summer contrary to a report which emerged yesterday.
League One latest
Blackpool top scorer Jordan Rhodes has been given permission to stay on loan at the Seasiders for the rest of the season by his parent club Huddersfield Town.
Port Vale have signed Jensen Weir on loan from Brighton.
Ronnie reports
The Sun are reporting West Ham United have made an 'initial approach' to Posh for Ronnie Edwards. The Hammers do currently have injuries and unavailability issues in centre-back areas. Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are other Premier League clubs linked to Edwards this month.
Fergie on JCH transfer saga
Posh boss Darren Ferguson spoke about JCH during his press conference ahead of the EFL Trophy tie with Crawley Town tomorrow. Posh agreed a fee with League One rivals Charlton Athletic last week, but personal terms have still not been agreed.
Clarke-Harris could decide not to leave Posh during this transfer window and become eligible for a free transfer when his current contract expires at the end of the season.
Ferguson said: "Personal terms have not been agreed as yet. I'm not sure how long Charlton will wait. They offered us a good fee for Johnno which the chairman accepted and Charlton are clearly trying to have a go this season.
"It's up to Johnno what happens. It's in his hands. He's been fantastic for us, but he knows his playing time here will be limited now so he needs a fresh challenge."
Taylor move confirmed
Ex-Posh striker Joe Taylor's loan move to Lincoln City has been confirmed.
Elsewhere League One promotion rivals Derby County and Portsmouth are reportedly interested in Wigan forward Callum Lang who is believed to be available for transfer.