Reports of an approach for Ronnie Edwards and Darren Ferguson on the Jonson Clarke-Harris transfer to Charlton saga
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Blackpool top scorer Jordan Rhodes has been given permission to stay on loan at the Seasiders for the rest of the season by his parent club Huddersfield Town.
Port Vale have signed Jensen Weir on loan from Brighton.
Ronnie reports
The Sun are reporting West Ham United have made an 'initial approach' to Posh for Ronnie Edwards. The Hammers do currently have injuries and unavailability issues in centre-back areas. Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are other Premier League clubs linked to Edwards this month.
Fergie on JCH transfer saga
Posh boss Darren Ferguson spoke about JCH during his press conference ahead of the EFL Trophy tie with Crawley Town tomorrow. Posh agreed a fee with League One rivals Charlton Athletic last week, but personal terms have still not been agreed.
Clarke-Harris could decide not to leave Posh during this transfer window and become eligible for a free transfer when his current contract expires at the end of the season.
Ferguson said: "Personal terms have not been agreed as yet. I'm not sure how long Charlton will wait. They offered us a good fee for Johnno which the chairman accepted and Charlton are clearly trying to have a go this season.
"It's up to Johnno what happens. It's in his hands. He's been fantastic for us, but he knows his playing time here will be limited now so he needs a fresh challenge."
Taylor move confirmed
Ex-Posh striker Joe Taylor's loan move to Lincoln City has been confirmed.
Elsewhere League One promotion rivals Derby County and Portsmouth are reportedly interested in Wigan forward Callum Lang who is believed to be available for transfer.
Posh linked with Irish striker
Football Insider claims Posh are one of several clubs chasing Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale.
Derby County, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, and Wrexham are the other FL clubs to be linked with a former Birmingham City youngster.
The 22 year-old won the Golden Boot in Northern Ireland last season with 30 goals in all competitions.
Posh are however happy with their forward options even if Jonson Clarke-Harris leaves the club.
Posh could face a former striker soon
According to Football Insider, Posh could soon be face to face with a former striker. They report Joe Taylor is set to join Lincoln City on loan from Luton despite interest from Bolton Wanderers. Posh visit Lincoln on January 27.
Latest League One info
Port Vale and Exeter are reportedly both keen on Bradford City striker Jake Young who has just finished a loan spell at Swindon Town which yielded 16 goals.
Oxford goalie move
Oxford reportedly want Chelsea goalkeeper on loan to replace James Beadle who moved on loan to Sheffield Wednesday earlier on Monday.
Cumming played 46 League One games on loan at relegated MK Dons last season.
Reports suggest Barnsley, Bolton are interested in Blackburn striker Niall Ennis. Bolton have also been linked with former Fulham and Preston North End midfielder Josh Onomah.
All quiet on the JCH front
Charlton boss Michael Appleton was asked about signing JCH after a 3-3 draw at Port Vale on Saturday: He said: "I’ll pick up that conversation with Andy [Scott], Jim [Rodwell] and Simon [Lenagan] over the next 24 hours and hopefully we’ll have more information for you.”
Alfie May could return to face Posh on Saturday after missing the last two games with a back injury. May is League One's joint top scorer with 15 goals.
Liverpool man coming to League One?
Blackpool and Leyton Orient are keen on Liverpool forward Harvey Blair according to the Daily Mail. Reading have also been showing an interest in Blair.
Derby County have been linked with a move for powerful Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith.