Peterborough United are reportedly chasing a defender from League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

The Daily Telegraph believe Posh have multiple bids for versatile defender Rio Adebisi, a 23 year-old capable of playing in either full-back position or as a wing-back.

Adebisi has made 136 appearances for Crewe Alexandra since making his first team in a League Cup tie against Aston Villa in August 2019.

He made 54 appearances for the Railwaymen last season, including all 46 League Two games for a team who went on to lose the play-off final to Crawley.

Rio Adebisi (red) (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

Adebisi is out of contract, but as an Academy product Crewe are entitled to ask for a compensation package and other clubs are interested.