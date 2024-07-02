Report suggests Peterborough United are chasing a Crewe Alexandra defender
The Daily Telegraph believe Posh have multiple bids for versatile defender Rio Adebisi, a 23 year-old capable of playing in either full-back position or as a wing-back.
Adebisi has made 136 appearances for Crewe Alexandra since making his first team in a League Cup tie against Aston Villa in August 2019.
He made 54 appearances for the Railwaymen last season, including all 46 League Two games for a team who went on to lose the play-off final to Crawley.
Adebisi is out of contract, but as an Academy product Crewe are entitled to ask for a compensation package and other clubs are interested.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson is likely to have to replace his entire first-choice back four from last season with Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows expected to follow Josh Knight and Jadel Katongo out of London Road.