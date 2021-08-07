REPORT: Luton Town 3, Peterborough United 0: Posh find the going too tough at Kenilworth Road as Luton coast to an easy three points

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United in action with Jordan Clark of Luton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposhcom

This was a first Championship fixture in eight years for Posh and boy did it show. The speed, physical power and sheer athleticism of the home side appeared to take Darren Ferguson’s side by surprise.

They rarely mounted a worthwhile attack in 90 minutes while never looking particularly secure at the back. Posh were vulnerable to the press and exposed on the flanks. There could be no complaints about the 3-0 final scoreline.

Posh were rocked before the game with key men Jack Taylor, Siriki Dembele and Jack Marriott all missing from the squad.

It meant a Football League debut for Joe Tomlinson who played in an advanced left-sided role in a 4-4-1-1 formation, and a Posh debut for summer signing Jorge Grant in midfield. Jonson Clarke-Harris was the sole striker with just 45 minutes of pre-season football under his belt.

Luton also had problems with three central defenders missing. High profile summer signings Henri Lansbury and Cameron Jerome were left on the substitutes’ bench. Wide midfielder Kal Naismith started as a centre-back, no doubt relieved Dembele wasn’t playing.

The teams entered the pitch to a most satisfying noise, the roar of a sell-out crowd at the most cramped stadium in the Championship.

Some things never change though as a Nathan Thompson ‘flop’ won a free kick after 10 seconds.

Luton dominated the ball early on an yet Posh almost scored in comical fashion in the seventh minute when a backpass from Gabe Osho slipped under the foot of home ‘keeper Simon Sluga who just managed to scamper back to clear off the line.

Jordan Clark headed just wide from a right wing cross and Posh skipper Mark Beevers made a fine last-ditch tackle as the hosts continued to press.

Jorge Grant delivered Posh’s first shot after 25 minutes, an unthreatening effort from 25 yards, as they started to enjoy some possession.

But any thoughts they’d weathered the storm were dispelled on 31 minutes when a short corner led to a far post header for Elijah Adebayo. Somehow the ball evaded a desperate attempt by Christy Pym to save it, a nick off the inside of a post and Josh Knight’s acrobatics on the goalline.

Posh almost responded immediately after a bout of pinball in the Luton area, but Tomlinson could only poke the ball over the bar under heavy pressure.

Tomlinson then tested Sluga after a fine turn and shot from the edge of the area. A left-wing cross was then missed by Clarke-Harris from a promising position in front of Sluga.

Luton always looked the sharper side though and Posh were probably grateful to get into the break just the one goal down.

The game opened up a bit after the break with Posh noticably trying to press higher. They competed better, but it was still a struggle to create openings, a fact not helped by the rustiness of Clarke-Harris, who rather surprisingly lasted 90 minutes.

Tomlinson’s promising debut ended just before the hour mark as million-pound man Joel Randall was sent on to try and rescue the game.

His first touch was a good one as freed Dan Butler up to make a cross which ended up as an easy catch for Sluga.

James Bree was soon testing Pym at the other end before Beevers was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch after a deliberate handball stopped Adebayo in his tracks. The aftermath saw cautions for both managers with referee Andy Woolmer on his way to an eight-card personal show.

It didn’t matter Luton promptly scored twice in three minutes to seal the points.

The goals were similar. Uninterrupted progress down the flanks, and crosses from left and right for Harry Cornick and Fred Onyedimna to tap home from close range. Pym made a good block before Onyedimna pounced.

Frankie Kent’s errant pass set up the second goal and he was immediately hauled off by Darren Ferguson as Posh switched to three at the back. Within a minute the Hatters had scored a third goal.

And that was pretty much that. Pym had to handle a couple of low crosses as Luton coasted home.

They won’t get an easier three points all season. For Posh it’s back to the drawing board and a keen eye on medical bulletins, although Randall’s half an hour on the pitch hinted at better things to come.

Posh: Christy Pym, Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent (sub Ronnie Edwards, 68 mins), Mark Beevers, Dan Butler, Josh Knight (sub Ethan Hamilton, 62 mins), Jorge Grant, Joe Tomlinson (sub Joel Randall, 58 mins) Joe Ward, Sammie Szmodics, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Unused subs: Dai Cornell, Harrison Burrows, Ricky-Jade Jones, Idris Kanu.

Luton: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Kal Naismith, Amari’i Bell, Allan Campbell, Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu (sub Henri Lansbury, 85 mins), Harry Cornick (sub Admiral Muskwe. 77 mins), Jordan Clark, Fred Onyendinma (sub Carlos Mendes Gomes, 82 mins, Elijah Adebayo.

Unused subs: James Shea, Glen Rea, Peter Kioso, Henri Lansbury, Cameron Jerome.

Goals: Luton - Odebayo (31 mins), Cornick (67 mins), Onyedimna (69 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Kent (foul), Knight (foul), Beevers (deliberate handball), Ferguson (manager, ungentlemanly conduct) Ward (foul), Szmodics (foul).

Luton - Jones (manager, dissent), Bree (delaying the restart).

Referee: Andy Woolmer 7